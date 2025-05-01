Gbenga Daniel, 23 others to coordinate National Political Summit 

Nigeria’s eminent group of Leaders of Thought, Statesmen, and Women working towards a New Democratic Constitution for Nigeria, The Patriots, have entrusted Senator Gbenga Daniel and 25 others with the task of coordinating a proposed National Political Summit scheduled to hold on May 28 and 29, 2025.

Elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, inaugurated the committee on Thursday.

According to a Statement issued by the Joint Secretariat of The Patriots and Nigerian Political Summit Group, initiators of the National Summit, the historic pan-Nigerian confab is being put together to x-ray and chart a new course for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, 25 years after civil rule was re-instituted in Nigeria, especially as a stakeholders’ response and intervention to the heightening insecurity and instability in parts of the country.

The Conveners also noted that the National Summit, holding under the broad theme: “Actualising A Constitutional Democracy That Works For All in Nigeria,” is designed to galvanise national consensus on the most suitable and inclusive governance construct and architecture for political cohesion and stability of Nigeria, while exploring the ongoing constitution reform process of the Federal Government as a veritable vista for actualising the popular yearnings of Nigerians for a new democratic people’s constitution capable of neutralising internal disharmony and separatist insecurity, which accounts for massive unabated loss of lives and wanton destructions in the country.

Also Read

The statement listed the committee members as:

1. HE Otunba Gbenga Daniel (Former Governor of Ogun State) – Co-Chairman

2. Rt Hon (Sen) Aminu Tambuwal (Former Speaker, House of Reps) – Co-Chairman

3. HE Boni Haruna (Former Governor of Adamawa State) – Member

4. E Donald Duke (Former Governor of Cross River State) – Member

5. HE Labaran Maku (Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State) – Member

6. HE (Dr) Kayode Fayemi (Former Governor of Ekiti State) – Member

7. HE (Dr) Tokunbo Awolowo – Dosumu, (Coordinator, Awolowo Foundation) – Member

8. Prof Pat Utomi (Chairman, NCFront) – Member

9. Senator Ben Obi, CON (Former Political Adviser) – Member

10. HE Dame Pauline Tallen (Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State) – Member

11. Iyom Josephine Anenih (Former Minister for Women Affairs)

12. Sen. Daisy Danjuma (Delegate 2014 National Confab) – Member

13. Sen. Shehu Sanni (Leader, Civil Rights Movement) – Member

14. Madam Shekari Charity (NPSG, Southern Kaduna) – Member

15. Hajia Dr Aisha Ismail (Former Minister) – Member

16. Sen Christie Anyanwu (Coordinator, South East Governors Forum) – Member

17. Ms Ankio Briggs (PANDEF) – Member

18. Dr Olu Usim Wilson (NCFront, Steering Committee, Abuja) – Member

19. Prof Anthony Kila (Chair Patriots Mobilisation Committee) – Ex Officio Member

20. Veteran Olawale Okunniyi (DG, NPSG) – Ex Officio Member

21. Alhaji Shettimah Yerima (Arewa Youths) -Ex Officio Member

22. Hon Olatorera Majekodunmi – Oniru (NPSG Secretariat) -Ex Officio Member

23. Barr Folarin Rotimi Williams (FRA Williams Chambers) – Ex Officio Member

24. Obongawan Barbara Etim James (Patriots Secretariat) – Secretary

The organisers, in a statement by Olawale Okunniyi said: “Finally, we wish to state that the national summit on the future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy has been slated to hold on the 28th and 29th May, 2025 with its key deliverable as an inclusive Constitutional Bill to be presented to the Federal Government for the actualisation of an all inclusive and popular constitutional reform of Nigeria.”

Post Views: 24