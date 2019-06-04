Frontline comedy sensation, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, in recent years has carved a niche for himself for touring South Western States and the North Central (Ilorin) with his annual rib shattering show: LAFFMATTAZZ.

Now Adeyinka is storming Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Revelers and fans of the comedy generalissimo in the Sunshine State are already in high hopes as they count down to the “Gbe Body E” series of LAFFMATTAZZ that is slated for June 12 at The Dome.

The event, proudly sponsored by renowned brand, Maltina, has promised entertainment lovers in the state a better experience to the 2018 edition.

An array of comedy and music sensation have been billed to thrill attendees to a “Sharing Happiness” entertainment.

Joining Gbenga Adeyinka in the comedy department are Omobaba, Helen Paul, Klintdadrunk, Kennyblaq, Mc Lively, Akpororo and Dr. Smile.

Others are Woliagba Ayo Ajewole, Peteru, Still Ringing, Remote, Baba Alariya, Shete, Liizzy Jay 13th Disciple, Taichi Mastar, Sweetest Steve, Mc Llahyour, Timmy, Mc Honda Stevo, Madiba of comedy, Dr. White Berry and Ark Bishop.

To thrill attendees to good music at LAFFMATTAZZ Akure 2019 are Small Doctor, Idris Abdulkareem, Rugged Man, Chinco Ekun, Qdot, T Swaggs Banks, Miss Kizz and Terry G.

Others are Danny Young, Danny S, Super Star DJ KC, Incredible DJ Banky, Super Woozy and Xsmile.

Tickets for the event are fast selling out, but still available at www.ariyatickets.com; Sweet Savour in the Federal University of Technology, Akure; NAO Supermarket; Film House Cinema, Akure; and Danny Supermarket.