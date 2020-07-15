Late broadcaster and comedian, Gbenga Adeboye, has been described as the trail blazer in the industry who opened windows of career opportunities for others within and outside Nigeria.

This submission was given on Tuesday by a veteran broadcaster, Aare Olalomi Amole, whose career has spanned over 40 years, while featuring of the weekly Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, anchored by Olayinka Agboola and aired on Space 90.1fm in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Ibadan-based on-air-personality also lamented that the death of Adeboye was a huge loss to the Nigerian broadcasting and entertainment communities because of his versatility.

Speaking further during the radio show, the man popularly called Aare Mekunu by his teeming fans, submitted: “You see, I can never forget the day Gbenga Adeboye pleasantly surprised me.

“I can recollect that he actually invited me to LTV 8 in Ikeja, Lagos, where he was marking his 20th anniversary as a broadcaster.

“On that day, he had, as part of the programmes of the day, an award plaque he was to give some of us who were his special guests.

“When it was my turn, he snatched the microphone from the anchor of the day’s event.

“He then announced that he was going to present mine to me personally.

“He later brought out a bundle of N20 notes and ‘sprayed’ me.

“Afterwards, he told his audience that I was one of those who inspired him to become a broadcaster.

“He described how he used to stay glued to the radio in order to take notes from what I and my partner then, Segun Durodola, used to say on Radio Nigeria.

“He said he used to carry out this assignment together with Alhaji Gboyega Lawal.

“I will say it here that though I started my career far ahead of Adeboye, but he was the one who took the business of stand-up comedy beyond our country’s shores.

“I used to follow his exploits.

“He was the one that inspired us too to take our ‘talk-talk’ trade overseas.”

The Ace broadcaster also lamented the lack of provision for remembrance of broadcasters and journalists in Nigeria after their death.

The veteran, while speaking on his journey into broadcasting, explained that he worked as a traffic warden for about four years before he decided to resign his appointment and pursue his dream as a broadcaster.

He said he started out in the 1970s by participating in a radio drama, titled: “Laugh and learn,” on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, otherwise known as Radio Nigeria.

Speaking on his relationship with Durodola, he noted that the station brought them together on seeing their matching energies, and they became a popular pair on radio.

The Ibadan broadcaster attributed his lack of immediate formal education to the death of his mother when he was just two months old.

He added that he had a father who was barely present while he was growing up.

He said he was trained by his grandmother who died sometime after his primary school education.

Olalomi urged rising broadcasters to take the trade with all seriousness regardless of any challenge, using his life as an example of one who was not deterred by his background and difficult upbringing.

He also stressed the importance of professionalism, giving an instance of how he alongside his partner used to go extra miles.

He said: “We used to visit palm wine joints, and sometimes we also traveled just to generate content and sharpen our skills as broadcasters.”

Olalomi also took time to discuss how he met his present radio partner, Akomolafe Olaiya.

His words: “Sometime in 1992 after Osun State was created out of the Old Oyo State, my then radio partner, Olusegun Durodola, had to relocate to Osogbo, the new capital of his home state, leaving only me to continue with our Radio Show then (Abule Teretayo).

“My bosses then expressed apprehension that it would not be easy for me to get another partner, but I told them that the God I served would make a way.

“By this time, I was with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State and the FM Radio was at Mapo.

“A lot of young men were auditioned, but I trusted in God.

“Then, one day, I heard a young man talking on our FM Radio.

“He was on-air to fill in for Akinboade Ologbojo, who could not run his programme on that particular day.

“I took interest in the young man.

“He fitted what I wanted.

“So, the following day, I went to the station to try and convince my bosses to fish out the young man for me.

“Well, God made sure He completed the assignment for me on that fateful day.

“As I was stepping into the radio station, Akinboade Ologbojo just came in with the young man in question and he handed him over to me, emphasiwing that I should go and try him because I would find his talent useful.

“The young man’s name was Akomolafe Olaiya.

“The rest is now history.

“We have been together through thick and thin since that time.”