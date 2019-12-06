Chief Superintendent of Police Hakeem Ajasa, the Chief Security Officer of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has emerged as the Oba-Elect of Iruland in Lagos State.

Ajasa succeeds late Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru.

His emergence followed an agreement by the four ruling houses of Iruland on the choice of a new Oniru of Iruland.

The four ruling houses are Omowunmi, Omishade, Ewumi and Oresanya.

Ajasa is a graduate of the Lagos State University.

He also holds a Masters in Intelligence and Strategic Studies from the Osun State University, Osogbo.

Before being posted to work with Gbajabiamila, he had served as a Divisional Crime Officer at the Kano State Police Command; Sectional Head, Anti-Fraud Section at the Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Lagos; CSO at the Lagos State Government House during former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s regime; Aide-De-Camp to former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and Commanding Officer, 22 Police Mobile Force, Ikeja, Lagos.