Nominee for the position of Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State, on Thursday dared the Speaker of House Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as he took the seat of the Minority Leader.

Gbajabiamila had announced Hon. Ndidi Elumelu as Minority Leader against the decision of the PDP on Wednesday.

Chinda’s action led to a hot exchange between him and the Speaker at the resumption of plenary session on Thursday as Gbajabiamila warned him not to try his resolve.

The trouble in plenary started when Chinda took Minority Leader seat before the arrival of Speaker of House of Representatives.

Elumelu had followed Gbajabiamila into.plenary session for Thursday’s proceedings.

After adopting the votes and proceedings of Wednesday, which in effect officially recognised Elumelu as the House Minority Leader, Gbajabiamila received chants of commendation from some of the lawmakers.

But Chinda attempted to raise a Point of Order, which was rebuffed by the Speaker, who told him: “Without asking you what your point of order is, you are overruled.”

At a second attempt, Gbajabiamila told Chinda: “I will not recognise you, you are not in your allotted seat.”

A third attempt, however, did not go down well with the Speaker who reprimanded Chinda, saying: “I want to make this point and make it clear, if you are not seated on your seat, I will not recognise you.

“Do not test the resolve of this, House.

“If you try, you will regret it.

“Chinda, do not try my resolve.”