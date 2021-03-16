The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advised journalists to embrace investigative journalism and be objective in their reportage.

Gbajabiamila gave the advice at the formal launch of the House of Representatives Press Corps Annual Calendar on Tuesday in Abuja.

He urged members of the corps to be different from others in carrying out their responsibilities to the society, adding that this must be done through objectivity and investigation.

The Speaker said the ninth assembly, like no other previous assemblies, had been faced with myriad of challenges.

Gbajabiamila said by the time the story of the ninth assembly would be told, the HoRPC would not be left out.

He said: “This launch of calendar is a landmark achievement; it is the first of its kind, and I congratulate you for this feat.

“It is symbolic, because it puts a pictorial form on the relationship between the House of Representatives Press Corps and the leadership of the House.”

Commenting, Rep. Wale Raji, Chairman, House Committee on Services, said the Press Corps and the House leadership should be partners in progress, promising that everything would be done for them to succeed.

Raji said as the Chairman of House Committee on Services, he would ensure cordial relationship exist among the press corps and the House.

Also, Grace Ike, Chairman of the HoRPC, called for training and retraining of journalists covering the House, saying that this would further enhance their productivity.

Ike thanked the Speaker for his magnanimity and support for the HoRPC, adding that such relationship should be sustained.