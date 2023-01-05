Gbajabiamila sad over Prof. Olukotun’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the death of a renowned political scientist, Prof. Ayo Olukotun, as a sad development.

Gbajabiamila said Prof. Olukotun was one Nigerian who gave his best intellectually for the development of the country.

The Speaker recalled how Prof. Olukotun used his God-given talent to

make meaningful contributions to nation-building through newspaper

columns and other public platforms.

He said Prof. Olukotun’s death has left a vacuum too difficult to fill, noting that the late political scientist would be sorely missed, especially for his contributions to academia.

Gbajabiamila prayed to God to grant Prof. Ayo Olukotun eternal rest and

give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Speaker sent heartfelt condolences to the media community and the

academia over the loss.

During his lifetime, Prof. Olukotun lectured at the Ahmadu Bello

University, Zaria, the University of Lagos and the Lagos State University. He was a visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the Oba Sikiru Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance, Department of Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

He was also the head of the Department of Political Science and Dean,

Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lead City University, Ibadan.

At various times, he chaired the Editorial Board of the Daily Times and

wrote weekly columns for the newspaper as well as The Guardian, The Punch and Compass newspapers.