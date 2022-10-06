Gbajabiamila rejoices at news of release of Abuja-Kaduna train hostages

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed joy at the news of the release of the remaining 23 hostages of the ill-fated AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack.

The Speaker while rejoicing at the comforting news, appreciated the efforts of the Federal government and the men of the Nigerian military for not relenting in their pursuit to secure Nigeria and Nigerians.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila also urged Nigerians to be relentless in their pursuit of peace in all their daily undertakings.

He said: “Yesterday the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the release of fellow citizens kidnapped by terrorists in the unfortunate attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train seven months ago. This is comforting news for the kidnapped victims and all Nigerians who carried them in our hearts, praying and hoping for a resolution to this unfortunate saga.

“Now begins the process of healing and recovery for the victims and their families. This will not be easy. These victims and their families deserve and will receive the support of this House of Representatives and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as they work to rebuild their bodies and spirits and restore normalcy to their lives.

“This morning I remember the ones we lost in this attack. I pray for the repose of their souls. And for the families who still mourn and miss them, I know that words will never be enough to convey your loss or reduce your grief. I pray that you will find peace and healing through the grace of God.

“Like all the other terrorist attacks of the past two decades, this attack on the Kaduna-bound train has devastated lives and caused untold suffering”.

Going forward, the Speaker said the prevailing security challenges should not dampen the spirit or discourage Nigerians from being attentive to their personal and collective security of all, saying, “Let this incident renew our commitment to end the scourge of terrorism in Nigeria.

“Too many people have suffered for too long. It’s past time to end this pain and suffering. We owe the victims, their families and all Nigerians a debt. That debt will only be fully paid when the perpetrators of this attack are identified and punished for their grievous sins against the nation.

“I join all of you, all our fellow citizens and people of conscience, in welcoming home the released victims. May God bless the memory of the dead. May His love heal the wounded, and His grace comfort the bereaved. “