Gbajabiamila pained over Rasheed Alaba’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of Alhaji Rasheed Alaba Williams.

Alhaji Rasheed Alaba, the Ajiroba of Lagos, died on Monday at the age of 85.

Gbajabiamila said he was pained at the death, describing the late Ajiroba of Lagos as a man with a large heart.

The Speaker recalled how Alhaji Williams used his God-given talent and resources to better the lives of others during his lifetime.

Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Ajiroba of Lagos. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the late Alaba’s family, the people and the government of Lagos State. The Speaker also commiserated with members of the Eko Club where the late Ajiroba of Lagos served as the First President and founding member of the club.