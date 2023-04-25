Gbajabiamila mourns Yusuf Alli mother’s death

The House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed grief over the death of the Nation Newspaper’s Managing Editor, Yusuf Alli, Hajiya Hawau Odee Yusuf.

Gbajabiamila described Hajiya Hawau, who died last weekend at age 89, as a great mother and a community leader who raised her children to become responsible in life.

The Speaker said though, he was sad that Hajiya Hawau is no more, still, her legacy would “remain with us for many years to come.”

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Hajiya Hawau Odee Yusuf, especially Alhaji Yusuf Alli, over the loss.

Gbajabiamila prayed to Allah to grant her a peaceful resting place in Jannatul Firdaus.