Gbajabiamila mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, as a sad development.

The Soun of Ogbomoso passed away on Sunday at the age of 95.

Gbajabiamila said he was personally touched by the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso, whom he said was a father to all.

He said during his reign, the Soun of Ogbomoso land was a source of inspiration to his people, and even beyond.

Speaker Gbajabiamila recalled how the Soun used his stool to bring development to Ogbomoso land over the years.

He noted that the Soun’s demise has created a vacuum too difficult to fill.

The Speaker sent his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the Ogbomoso royal family as well as the Soun’s immediate family over the loss.

He prayed the Almighty God to find a peaceful resting place for the soul of the late Soun.