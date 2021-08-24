Gbajabiamila mourns Senator Durojaiye’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, has described as sad and painful, the passing of a Fourth Republic Senator, Chief Biyi Durojaiye.

The Speaker said Senator Durojaiye, a chieftain of the defunct NADECO, was a patriotic Nigerian who gave his all in all for the development of the country.

A statement by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Senator Durojaiye, who was born in 1933, was a core democrat with uncommon credentials.

The Speaker recalled how the late Durojaiye contributed to the development of Nigeria’s democracy through robust and purposeful engagements as a foremost economist, barrister and solicitor.

Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the soul of Senator Durojaiye, whom he said would be sorely missed and prayed God to comfort his family at this moment of grief.