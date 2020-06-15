The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of Ibidun Ighodalo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife.

The Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, recalled the contributions of the late Ighodalo to the society.

Describing the late Ibidun, who was a personal friend, as an unassuming and down to earth individual, the Speaker prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

Gbajabiamila said: “It is painful that she had to leave us at this time. I send my sincere condolences to her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, who is a perfect gentleman.

“At this time of grief, one would only pray God to grant late Mrs Ighodalo a peaceful resting place and her family the fortitude to bear the loss.”