The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

He said Prof. Ibidapo-Obe, who died on Sunday at the age of 71, was one patriotic Nigerian who gave his best toward the development of his country.

In a condolence statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Ibidapo-Obe’s death was a great loss not just to the academia but also the country.

Gbajabiamila recalled with nostalgia how Ibidapo-Obe, a onetime chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, made remarkable strides during his term as the VC of UniLag.

Ibidapo-Obe, who also later served as the VC of the Federal University Ndufu Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, was until his death the chairman and pro-chancellor of First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gbajabiamila said his thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult moment, praying God to grant his soul eternal rest.

The Speaker also condoled with the Unilag Vice-chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, staff and students of Unilag and the entire university community over the great loss.