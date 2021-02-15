The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by Lanre Lasisi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja, said that Okonjo-Iweala’s track record speaks volumes.

Similarly, Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives through Ndudi Elumelu, the House Minority Leader, congratulated the former Minister of Finance for her successful emergence as WTO director-general in spite of all hurdles.

Gbajabiamila said Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous confirmation by the General Council of the WTO to head the body was “a testament to her years of experience in the financial sector, both at home and abroad”.

The speaker said that the former two-time Finance Minister of Nigeria came to office with a wealth of experience that spans several decades, noting that her track records speak volumes.

He said with Okonjo-Iweala’s pedigree, she would take the World Trade Organisation to enviable heights during her term.

Gbajabiamila said her confirmation had once again proved that Nigeria has experts that could compete favourably, both at home and abroad.

He then called on the new WTO director-general to make Nigeria and Africa proud, while wishing her a successful tenure in office.

In his remarks, Elumelu commended Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as WTO chief officer, adding that her emergence had reinforced global confidence in international consensus.

He said it had also added to the recognition of competence and proficiency over provincial considerations.

“Indeed, the election of Okonjo-Iweala to head the WTO is well-deserving, given her wealth of experience, competence, commitment and track records of performance in global finance and economy,” Elumelu said.

This, according to him, was evidenced in her successes as the Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Managing Director of the World Bank and various other international development bodies.

“We commend the global community for having confidence in Okonjo-Iweala and particularly, the U.S President, His Excellency Joe Biden, for the unwavering support given to her by his administration,” he said.

The minority leader said that the election was clearly in recognition of Okonjo-Iweala’s competence.

Elumelu said that the caucus commended the understanding and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by the South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, in withdrawing from the race.

He said it was another loud testament to Okonjo-Iweala’s suitability for the task ahead.