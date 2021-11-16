Gbajabiamila leadership training for youths kicks off in Jos

The leadership training organized for some youths by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commenced in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday.

A similar training for some youths from Surulere 1 and 2 Federal Constituencies of Lagos State had taken off in Lagos on Sunday.

The training, the Speaker’s Leadership BootCamp, is taking place at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos, and it is expected to last for two weeks.

During the training period, participants, made up of both male and female constituents, are expected to be taken through mentorship and leadership sessions on legislation and art of governance; time management as an effective tool in achieving success among Nigerian youths; leadership skills for effective service delivery among Nigerian youths.

Other areas include leadership and responsibility among Nigerian youths; communication as an effective tool of national development; the importance of entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths; conflicts prevention and resolution strategies among Nigerian youths, and the role of youths in promoting democratic values.

The youths would equally undergo training on human rights as a requisite knowledge for Nigerian youths; the use of leisure and stress management among Nigerian youths; fire fighting prevention and control, among others.

The training is part of the Speaker’s avowed support for the Nigerian youths to build their capacity and prepare them against the challenges ahead.