The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has intervened in the planned strike action by the Joint Health Sector Union and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals, FCT chapter, over issues of irregularities in salary payment among others.

The Speaker, at a meeting with the officials of the union at the National Assembly, Abuja on Monday, pleaded with the health workers to extend the ultimatum they gave the FCT Administration on the matter.

The JOHESU leadership had on May 7 given the government up to May 28 to address issues of irregularities in salary payment since January, non-payment of arrears of promotion from 2016, 2017 and 2018, delay in the release of conversion and proper placement of some of the workers, among others.

But Gbajabiamila, while pleading with the FCT health workers to tarry a while on the issue, promised them that the House would deliberate on the matter at plenary on May 19, 2020, and come up with a strong resolution.

Gbajabiamila also hinted that the House would meet with officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget Office and IPPIS officials to ensure that all issues are resolved with immediate effect.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of JOHESU, FCT Chapter, Deborah Yusufu, commended the Speaker for his intervention and for being physically present on two occasions to meet with them as well as directing the House Committee on Healthcare Services to continue meeting them.

Yusufu also commended the Speaker and the House for recognising health workers and their sacrifices in the fight against COVID-19 by way of standing ovation during plenary last week.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief Whip, Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Minority Leader, Rep Ndudi Elumelu; Deputy Minority Leader, Rep Toby Okechukwu; Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services, Rep Tanko Sununu, while other JOHESU officials present were Shanabo Abubakar, Simon Audu, Kamaldeen Ibrahim, Tijjani Mufutau and Jama Medan.