Gbajabiamila greets Senator Remi Tinubu at 61

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with the Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, on her 61st birthday.

The Speaker expressed happiness that Senator Tinubu, who is the wife of the APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is celebrating her 61st birthday in good health.

He said the Senator representing Lagos Central has made her mark over the years, since her complimentary role as First Lady of Lagos State till this moment in the Red Chamber.

The Speaker recalled with delight how Senator Tinubu became a mother to all Lagosians when she was the First Lady of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

He lauded Senator Remi Tinubu for coming up with various people-oriented programmes in her Senatorial District, which he said have attracted a lot of beneficiaries over the years.

He wished Mrs Tinubu God’s continuous protection and guidance and prayed that the Almighty God will grant her more years in good health.