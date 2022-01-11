Gbajabiamila felicitates President of the Senate Lawan at 63

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday.

Gbajabiamila described Lawan as a legislator par excellence, whose contributions to the development of the Nigerian Legislature in about two decades are laudable.

The Speaker said Lawan has proved to be a unifier and an exemplary leader since assuming office as the President of the Senate in June 2019.

Describing Lawan as a worthy ally and a partner in progress, Gbajabiamila expressed delight that both chambers of the National Assembly have been working harmoniously and assiduously under himself and Lawan.

He commended the President of the Senate for his determination and commitment to the Nigerian project.