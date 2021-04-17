The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with Alhaji Mutiu Are, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State as he marks his 62nd birthday anniversary.

The Speaker said Alhaji Mutiu Are has become a force to reckon with among the APC family in Lagos State, saying his contributions to the development of the party over the years are legion.

Gbajabiamila, who eulogised Are for his unique leadership qualities, said his likes are needed to move the APC family forward.

He noted with delight how Alhaji Mutiu Are who is the board Chairman of the National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research, New Bussa, Niger State used the positions he occupied over the years to better the lives of others, saying such gestures are worth emulation.

In a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said at 62, Alhaji Are has achieved a lot in life and that his contributions to humanity would remain indelible.

Gbajabiamila said Are’s political sagacity and acumen earned him the position of the secretary of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest advisory organ of the APC in Lagos State, with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Chairman.

“I join millions of Lagosians today to celebrate an illustrious son of ours, Alhaji Mutiu Are, who turns 62.

“I am particularly delighted and proud of Alhaji Are, who is one of the trailblazers of the APC in Lagos, for what he has achieved individually and collectively over the years.

“He is a shining star, a man of honour who has his people at heart. He possesses a lot of qualities that our upcoming politicians should emulate.

“I pray that the Almighty will continue to protect and guide this great mind as he continues to do good things for the people of Lagos and other Nigerians,” the Speaker said.