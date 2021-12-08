Gbajabiamila eulogises Lai Mohammed at 70

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has eulogised the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on his 70th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said Lai has distinguished himself as a patriotic Nigerian whose services to his fatherland are laudable.

The Speaker described Lai as a dependable and diligent politician, who helped in making the ruling APC become what it is today, especially when he served as the National Publicity Secretary of the party as well as the spokesman of the defunct ACN, one of the legacy parties that formed the current ruling party.

As a core progressive, the Speaker said, Lai made sacrifices for the growth and development of progressive politics in Nigeria and has become a role model.

Gbajabiamila said at 70, Lai has paid his dues to the Nigerian project and should be commended for his efforts.

The Speaker wished the minister more fruitful years in good health.