Gbajabiamila congratulates Ojelabi on emergence as Lagos APC chair

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi on his emergence as the new chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila said he was not surprised at the emergence of Pastor Ojelabi, a former member of the House of Representatives and former state commissioner, whom he described as a good ambassador of the House of Representatives.

He said the new Lagos APC Chairman has demonstrated loyalty, determination, dedication and commitment to the growth and development of the party, especially the progressive family, over the years.

Gbajabiamila noted that with Pastor Ojelabi’s emergence, the APC family in Lagos State would witness another level of good leadership.

The Speaker was delighted that Pastor Ojelabi and other members of the new APC State executive emerged in a peaceful and transparent manner, which he said is one of the qualities of the Lagos APC family.

Gbajabiamila tasks Pastor Ojelabi and other newly elected members of the Lagos APC EXCO to swing into action in mobilizing more members into the party particularly the youth and women who are key to the party’s victory in 2023. As well as sensitization of the public on obtaining their Permanent Voters Card.

He urged them to build a stronger APC family and leave a good legacy behind.

The Speaker wishes Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and other members of the new APC state executive members in Lagos a successful tenure.