Gbajabiamila condoles with Dangote Group over death of Vice Chairman

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of the Vice President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement in Abuja, said Sani Dangote’s demise was a painful loss, given his role in the group.

He said the late Dangote would be sorely missed by many Nigerians, noting that his contributions to the development of the Dangote Group and by extension, the private sector in Nigeria, would remain indelible.

He described the late Dangote as a perfect gentleman who gave his best to the growth and the development of the Dangote Group.

Gbajabiamila sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, the Dangote family, especially the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the entire management and staff of the conglomerate.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of deceased a peaceful resting place in heaven.