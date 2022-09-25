Gbajabiamila condoles Wase over brother’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled with his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, over the passing of the latter’s elder brother, the Emir of Bashar, Alhaji Adamu Idris.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the late Alhaji Adamu was a symbol of peace and unity among his people.

He said the late Emir of Bashar, who died on Sunday at the age of 96, lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.

The Speaker sent his condolences to the family of the Deputy Speaker, the people of Bashar, Wase Local Government and Plateau State in general over the loss.

Gbajabiamila prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the soul of Alhaji Adamu eternal rest.