Gbajabiamila condoles Senator Folarin over wife’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has commiserated with the senator representing Oyo Central, Sen. Teslim Folarin, over the death of his wife, Barr. Angela Nwaka Folarin.

Gbajabiamila, who expressed shock over Barr. Angela’s demise said the late Mrs Folarin lived a good life in service to humanity.

The speaker noted that losing one’s wife, especially in her prime, is not only painful but heartbreaking.

Gbajabiamila prayed God to console the Folarin family, especially the senator and his children, over what he called an irreparable loss.

He also prayed for a peaceful resting place for Barr. Angela Folarin.