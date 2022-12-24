Gbajabiamila commiserates with Ghali Na’Abba over mother’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has

expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Rabi, the mother of a former

speaker, Rt. Hon. Umar Ghali Na’Abba.

Gbajabiamila in a press statement issued Saturday and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi said Hajiya Rabi lived a fulfilled life, full of service to humanity as could be seen from her community service.



her motherly counsel to the Na'Abba family and her entire community. Gbajabiamila sent heartfelt condolences to the Na'Abba family, the

people and the government of Kano State. He prayed Allah should grant her soul eternal rest and make

Jannatul Firdaus her final abode.





