Gbajabiamila celebrates Alaafin Adeyemi at 83

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday in Abuja celebrated Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as he clocked 83 years,

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila described the traditional ruler as an embodiment of peace, unity, and an encyclopedia on tradition.

He noted how the Alaafin had enjoyed good health from the Almighty God over the years.

The Speaker said Oba Adeyemi had been leading by example, carrying his subjects along since becoming the Alaafin Oyo more than five decades ago.

Gbajabiamila noted the invaluable contributions of the Alaafin in the development of the Yoruba race, saying he is much revered for his diligence, commitment and dedication to his people.

He recalled how the Oyo Empire instituted the democratic system of government many decades ago since Oba Adeyemi ascended the throne in 1970.

While wishing the Alaafin God’s continuous protection and increased wisdom, Gbajabiamila prayed for longevity and good health for him.