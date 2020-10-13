The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated the resolve of the House to ensure that key reforms are institutionalised within the Nigerian Police Force.

The Speaker also recalled that the House had on Wednesday last week urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to produce an immediate plan for the identification and compensation for victims of police brutality in the country.

Gbajabiamila said this when he received a delegation led by popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, who came on a courtesy visit to convey to the Parliament deep grief of the Nigerian people over police brutality.

The Speaker said the House identified with the need to reform the police and had taken steps to address the situation such as the recent Police Reform Act.

He said: “The amended Police Reform Act contains most, if not all, of the grievances and demand Nigerians want to see, including a functioning police complaint unit that should be a liaison between the citizenry and the police, as Nigerians can no longer live in fear of those who are supposed to protect them.”

Saying that the House has been at the forefront of addressing the inhuman treatment meted on Nigerians by some of the SARS operatives, the Speaker noted that all the demands relayed have been captured in a motion sponsored by the House Leader, Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, many days before the protests even commenced.

Gbajabiamila said several resolutions were reached from the motion, some of which had been identified and implemented by the police authorities such as the demand that the IGP takes decisive action to stop the brutality and human rights violation by SARS and report the said actions to the House within three weeks.

The House demanded the setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of officers found culpable of such violent misconduct and ensuring they are punished according to the law.

He also emphasised the position of the House on the need to have an independent system for monitoring police actions and holding police officers to proper account for failures to follow the law and the police code.

Besides, he restated the determination of the House to legislate on the lasting solutions to the problems of policing in Nigeria.

In support of these efforts, he said, the House will this week meet with the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association, Nigerian Human Rights Commission and select civil society organisations to begin joint efforts at developing a legislative proposal.

He assured the delegation of the lawmakers’ total and unwavering allegiance to the sensitivity and needs of the Nigerian people.

Davido had earlier in his remarks expressed the anger of Nigerians towards what they termed government’s insensitivity towards those being governed.

While acknowledging the fact that there are honest and hardworking personnel within the SARS operatives, he said the bad ones have dented the image of the unit beyond the trust of Nigerians.

He recounted his role in the #EndSars protest the day before, stating that the people want trust, accountability and communication.

On his list of demands, Davido asked for the immediate release of all arrested protesters nationwide during the #EndSARSNow protest, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality over the years and appropriate compensation for their families.