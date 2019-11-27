The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced the death of a former member of the house, Hon. Tony Okey.

Gbajabiamila, who made the announcement on Wednesday at the plenary, said that the late Okey was a member of the Fourth National Assembly.

The speaker said that Okey meritoriously and selflessly served the country in the green chambers from 1999 to 2003.

The house, in line with its tradition, observed one minute silence in honour of the former lawmaker and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Similarly, the immediate past Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on USA/Nigeria Parliamentary Relations, Hon. Johnson Agbonnayinma, has announced the death of his mum, Cecilia Agbonayinma.

n a statement issued by the former lawmaker, Cecilia Agbonayinma died in the early hours of November 22 after a brief illness.