Gaza: Nigerian Guild of Editors condemns killing, harassment of journalists

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has berated the persistent targeting and killing of journalists in Gaza, describing the acts as war crimes and a blatant attempt to silence the press.

The Guild expressed outrage over the attacks in a statement released on Thursday and signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh.

It specifically condemned the killing of five journalists — Husam al-Masri (Reuters), Mariam Dagga (AP freelance journalist), Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Ahmed Abu Aziz (Middle East Eye), and Moaz Abu Taha — through artillery and missile attacks allegedly carried out by Israeli forces.

According to the editor’s body, the attacks violated international law, including the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I, which guarantee the protection of journalists covering conflicts.

“Targeting and killing journalists in Gaza constitutes a war crime and an unacceptable attempt to impede the work of journalists and conceal the truth from war areas,” the statement read.

The NGE demanded an immediate end to the attacks on journalists and called for thorough investigations to hold perpetrators accountable.

Also Read

It also urged the international community to take stronger action in safeguarding press freedom.

“We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Gaza and around the world, who risk their lives to bring the world the truth. We praise their bravery and dedication,” the Guild added.

Turning to local concerns, the NGE also condemned the arrest, harassment, and intimidation of Nigerian journalists, including Azuka Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub, by the Nigeria Police over her coverage of a court case.

The Editors’ body described the action as a deliberate attempt to muzzle the press and demanded that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, halt the harassment and respect journalists’ constitutional rights.

The Guild reaffirmed its commitment to defending press freedom in Nigeria and across the world, stressing that the media must be allowed to hold those in authority accountable without fear of violence or intimidation.

Post Views: 14