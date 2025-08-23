Gaza attacks: Shiites condemn FG, Israel’s ties on security, economy 

Members of the Islamic Movement, also known as the Shiites, have condemned the decision by the Federal Government to enter into security and economic pacts with Israel.

The Shiites, in a press statement signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto on Saturday in Abuja on behalf of the group, said the agreement is unacceptable going by the allegations of genocide committed by Israel in Gaza.

The Islamic group described the cooperation pact as “treacherous and disgraceful.”

It said “Israel is an illegitimate state, a regime drowning in the blood of innocent Palestinians.”

According to the Shiites, at a time when Israel is carrying out a full-scale genocide in Gaza, with over 60,000 murdered since October 2023 — including women, children, the elderly, and Christians — the Nigerian government opened its doors to these bloodthirsty criminals.”

“This is not just betrayal. It is collusion with murderers, and an unforgivable sin against humanity.

“The Deputy Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, by signing this so-called security and economic pact with Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel-Harpaz, has dragged Nigeria into a filthy alliance with war criminals currently on trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide, apartheid, and crimes against humanity.

“Let us be crystal clear: Israel is not a democracy, not a legitimate state, not a partner for peace. And those who align with it become complicit in its crimes.

“Even Nigerian officials have previously admitted this truth. In March 2024, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar stated clearly:

“’There is no justification for the carnage that is going on in Gaza… the complete disregard for the proportionality of force that is being meted out on innocent civilians. This carnage is completely out of hand and totally unacceptable. There is no way to explain the double standards; it has to stop.’

“Likewise, Vice President Kashim Shettima, addressing the world at the 79th UN General Assembly, said:

“’Today, we are all witnesses to the heart-wrenching situation in Gaza… Justice is antithetical to revenge. Freedom is an inalienable right and a natural entitlement that cannot be denied to any people. The Palestinian people deserve their independence… on territories already recognised by this very Assembly and by international law, which is being routinely ignored.’

“How then does the same government turn around and sign deals with those carrying out the very crimes they condemned? This is not foreign policy — it is political prostitution. It is moral collapse. It is a betrayal of Nigeria’s soul.

“Israel cannot and will never bring security to Nigeria. Its interests in Nigeria are not for peace or stability, but to colonise our intelligence systems, exploit our economy, and expand its reach into Africa by any means necessary.

“We declare today: The Nigerian government has sold its dignity. It has betrayed the Palestinians. And it has disgraced the Nigerian people.

“We call on all conscious Nigerians — Muslims, Christians, and those who value justice — to rise and resist this alliance with killers.

“The Islamic movement will never accept Israeli presence in Nigeria in any form. We will never normalise genocide. And we will never be silent.

