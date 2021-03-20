Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Makinde Police Station, Oshodi have arrested one Jane Otubo, 28, of 3, Eniola Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State for alleged homosexuality.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Adejobi said Otubo, a foodstuff trader, who hailed from Enugu State, was arrested Thursday at his residence in Oshodi, Lagos.

The suspected gay man had invited one Francis Azeez, who resides in Gwagwalada Area of Abuja, and paid for his transportation fare to Lagos, with a promise to assist him.

Trouble, however, broke out when Otubo made attempts to have unlawful carnal knowledge of Azeez, who had spent a week with him.

The victim, who resisted the suspect, made efforts to escape to Abuja the following morning, but was assaulted several times by his host.

This attracted neighbours’ attention, who then informed the Police.

According to the Police, the suspect’s landlord, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation that his tenant has been indulging in acts of homosexuality and that he has been settling issues relating to his improper and criminal acts.

In a related development, Police operatives attached to Ago Okota Division of the command have arrested a serial rapist, one Onuorah Obi, of 1, Buhari Oloto Street, Ago Okota, Lagos.

Obi was arrested on Wednesday at 6:30pm at his residence in Ago-Okota.

A 25-year-old female victim, of Ago Okota, reported that the suspect raped her, took her nude pictures and recorded videos of her.

The police swung into action and arrested the suspect.

His phone, which was confiscated by the Police, had the nude pictures and videos of the victim.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the heinous crimes and ordered that the cases be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command, Adejobi said in the statement.

Odumosu reaffirmed the command’s commitment to combating crimes and criminality in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders in the state.