 Gavel International gathers VIPs to discuss restoration of confidence in judiciary

A collection of eminently qualified personalities will on November 29, 2024 engage in the discourse on how to bring back the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s judiciary.

The Gavel International Annual Lecture has the theme: “The Judiciary as the last hope of the common man, media and legal perspectives.”

It will take place at the gallery of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 10, Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The lecture will host Prof. Hope Eghagha, Richard Akinnola, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), Joke Layi-Babatunde, and Asabe Waziri as the panel discussants.

The panel will be coordinated by Chief Anthony George-Ikoli (SAN).

At the event, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), will deliver the Keynote Address, while Nigeria’s top business lawyer, Gbenga Oyebode, will serve as chairman.

Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dele Adesina (SAN), will deliver the main lecture.

George-Ikoli is a former Attorney-General of Bayelsa State and first Senior Advocate of Nigeria from the state. A passionate advocate of the Justice system, George-Ikoli will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the discussions.

Prof. Eghagha is a highly experienced teacher of English Literature and Literary Analysis at the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos and researcher of dramatic theory and criticism. He is a playwright, poet, novelist, biographer, columnist and member of The Guardian newspaper’s editorial board. Through his weekly newspaper opinion articles, he explores the complex challenges facing Nigeria. He also served as the Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta State from 2009 to 2014. In 1999, he was named Honorary Colonel of the Commonwealth of Kentucky United States, and Honorary Captain of the Belle of Louisville. A distinguished academic, Eghagha, was appointed professor in 2010. He was also Acting Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos in 2015 and Head of the Department of English, University of Lagos from 2016 to 2019. In December 2023, he was appointed Education Consultant to the Delta State Government.

Akinnola is a legal affairs journalist, legal historian, media law specialist, media trainer, and author of 18 books on law, media, human rights and politics. A respected law columnist, at various times, he was a pioneer staff of The Guardian, Vanguard, and Judicial Editor of the Concord Group. One of the founders of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the first Human Rights body in Nigeria, established in 1987, he is currently Director, Centre for Media Law and Advocacy, member of the Board of Partnership for Justice and founder of Richard Akinnola Foundation and NGO that takes care of widows of journalists and activists. Akinnola is the publisher/Editor-in-Chief of COURTROOM; Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of MEDIA LAW and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of CORRUPTION CASES JOURNAL.

Adegboruwa is a well regarded rights advocate and legal luminary. Adegboruwa attended the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1995. He served as counsel at Gani Fawehinmi Chambers from 1995 to 2000 and later founded his law firm, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa & Co. He has been an activist and rights crusader for most part of his life. He was the Public Relations Officer of the Student’s Union of Obafemi Awolowo University, and later the Union’s President. He was a member of the Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students and member of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Civil Liberties Organization, Campaign for Democracy, President, GSM Subscribers and other Phone users Association of Nigeria and founder of Law and Justice Forum and Millennium Legal Support Services. He is also a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Layi-Babatunde is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos. She is a results-driven and accomplished law publisher with an exceptional talent for developing and launching new publications. With a keen eye for detail and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, Layi-Babatunde easily stands out and is well known for her collaborative approach to leadership. She is an author and life coach and sits on several boards. She has featured as a keynote speaker in several national and international conferences. Her editorial board position at a legal entity covering Africa reflects her deep industry involvement. She has spearheaded pivotal roles, including being Deputy CEO at Lawbreed Limited, driving publication of Supreme Court judgments and publications aimed at equipping lawyers for greater success as well as overseeing corporate social relations. Her blend of experience, skills, and commitment positions her as a valuable asset to organisations at various phases of growth and this has earned her several awards one of which is the ESQ Nigeria Legal awards Amazon of the Year 2021. Mrs. Layi-Babatunde started her career at the Legal Department of Nigeria Industrial Development Bank (now Bank of Industry. She is a life member of WIMBIZ (Women in Business and Management), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry, Chairperson, Mentoring Committee of FIDA Lagos chapter and FIDA International Editorial Board and the vice-chairperson of the Professional Development Committee of the Ikeja chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Waziri is a petroleum engineer and a respected professional in the oil and gas industry, with nearly three decades of experience. She is also the founder of the Asabe Waziri Justice Advocacy Initiative (AWJAI), an organization inspired by her profound encounter with injustice. Driven to help others navigate the complex Nigerian justice system, Asabe established AWJAI to address critical issues faced by vulnerable communities. In just over a year, AWJAI has made significant strides in combating illegal evictions, gender-based violence, monitoring compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), addressing professional misconduct, and tackling prison overcrowding.

The Publisher of Gavel International, Mustapha Ogunsakin, explained that the 2024 annual lecture is designed to kick off conversations on the restoration of confidence of the Nigerian people in the nation’s judiciary which appears to be at an all time low.

Ogunsakin said: “During the #Endsars protests in 2020, a very major court building, the Lagos High Court, Igbosere was razed by a mob.

“We saw the horrendous pictures of the burnt court, particularly one of the arsonists in a lawyer’s garb of wig and gown, with a machete in his hand.

“For me, that is very scary imagery.

“We must begin to restore the hope of the common man, if not in other organs of government, but in the judiciary.

“The other alternative is anarchy.”

Ogunsakin posited that legal and media professions saddled with direct constitutional roles in the judicial system are best positioned to restore confidence in the judiciary.

He added: “While the role of the legal profession is statutory, the media has the responsibility to represent the people by covering and reporting court proceedings, except it has to do with national security or cases involving minors.

“That is why the constitution made provision for a public gallery in every court where journalists occupy to report cases and disseminate to the public.”

Gavel International has over the years hosted lectures and conferences in pursuit of its guiding principle — Rule of Law.

In 2015, Gavel International presented a book: “For the love of their Nation, Lawyers as Agents of Change in Nigeria,” authored by the publisher, Mustapha Ogunsakin.

The public presentation of this book was done by the then Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Others in attendance at the event included Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), then the Attorney General of Ondo State, George-Ikoli, and Ade Ipaye.

In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic raged, it managed to host a stellar webinar conference, bringing together some of the most brilliant minds across the country to discuss on the topic: “Media Coverage of Virtual Court Proceedings: Prospects and Challenges.”

A former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), delivered the Keynote Address and was joined by others like human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, and Dr. Reuben Abati to discuss the topic.

