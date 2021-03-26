The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the death of two students and infection of 70 others of Government Girls College, Sokoto, following an outbreak of gastroenteritis.

Dr. Kulu Haruna, the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, confirmed the development at a news conference on Friday in Sokoto.

Haruna said the school had been closed and 20 students were presently at the isolation centre to prevent the spread of the disease.

She confirmed that the incident occurred from March 24 and the infected students were taken to the hospital and all treated.

She however dismissed speculation that the outbreak was caused as result of students congestion following the relocation of some students from closed schools in border communities because of banditry.

The Commissioner further refuted that the school had poor sanitary and water supply system, stressing that no borehole is unhealthy or had salted water.

She commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for his immediate response to the problem, adding that more medical and auxiliary health workers were deployed that promptly addressed the situation.

Haruna said no teacher was affected and the school was shut to prevent spread and properly appraise the problem.

“The situation was brought under control due to the quick intervention of the state government and all the infected students have been isolated to curtail the spread of the disease,” she said.