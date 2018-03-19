Gastab opens fourth mega station in Ibadan, sells petrol at N142

Speaking with journalists who also thronged the place to buy the commodity, the owner, Saheed Omogbolahan Adigun, popularly known as Oba Mobil, expressed his joy that the dream to open the station has come to fruition.

An independent petroleum marketer trading under Gastab Oil and Gas on Monday opened the fourth filling station on the Ibadan/Oyo Road at Mokola in Ibadan, Oyo State, with motorists trooping in to buy premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol, at N142 per litre.

Speaking with journalists who also thronged the place to buy the commodity, the owner, Saheed Omogbolahan Adigun, popularly known as Oba Mobil, expressed his joy that the dream to open the station has come to fruition.

Adigun said each time he sees people suffering to get the fuel to power their vehicle or for other commercial and domestic use, he was always asking God to grant him the grace to put smiles on the faces of the suffering masses.

Recalling that since December 2017 when petrol became very scarce and people were suffering to get it at official pump price of N145, he was selling below the pump price between N141 and N143, all in an effort to mitigate the suffering if the already traumatised and hapless masses.

Adigun hinted that little gain with God’s blessing was more beneficial than bigger profits margin without corresponding achievements that would be long lasting.

While extolling the virtue of his boss who doubles as the National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers of NUPENG, Chief Salimon Akanni Oladiti, as the brain behind the success story of Gastab, he was quick to appeal to the Federal Government to be more proactive and deal with the issue of occasional scarcity and saboteurs in the sector.