Gaslighting Unmasked: Reclaim control, one step at a time, by Jacob Iroko

Welcome to a brand new month. I hope it brings fresh beginnings and a renewed sense of strength for each of us. In our last newsletter, we uncovered the hidden ways gaslighting can creep into relationships, making us question our reality. Today, let’s explore how to break free and reconnect with our true selves, one step at a time.

Reclaiming Your Reality

If you’ve recognised gaslighting, you know it’s exhausting. Maybe you’ve been second-guessing your thoughts or felt that unsettling doubt creeping in after a conversation. Breaking free can feel like an uphill climb, but every small step is a powerful way back to yourself.

Here’s how to begin:

1. Recognise the Signs: Awareness is your armour. Notice when someone downplays your feelings or tries to rewrite history, leaving you feeling confused and unsure.

2. Document Your Experience: Writing things down can be your anchor. Journaling about conversations or incidents can offer clarity and remind you of what’s true—especially in those moments when things feel foggy.

3. Trust Your Gut: Gaslighting is designed to erode self-trust. Reclaiming your confidence starts with honouring your instincts. If something feels off, let that feeling guide you.

4. Reach Out for Support: Gaslighting thrives in isolation. Talk to people who care about you—friends, family, or even a therapist. They can offer validation, helping you rebuild faith in your perceptions.

5. Set Clear Boundaries: Respecting yourself means defining boundaries. Communicate that manipulation isn’t acceptable, and don’t feel pressured to engage in conversations that distort the truth.

6. Consider Professional Help: Therapy, whether it’s individual or with a partner, can provide powerful tools to help you recognize patterns and strengthen your self-awareness.

7. Prioritise Self-Care: Gaslighting is emotionally draining. Protect your mental health by making time for things that nourish you—creativity, rest, time with loved ones. And if needed, consider taking some space from the relationship.

For Individuals Who Recognize Gaslighting in Themselves

Also Read

Maybe you’ve recognised some of these patterns in your own behaviour. It takes courage to see and acknowledge it; this self-awareness can spark real change. Here’s how to start:

– Self-Awareness: Recognising manipulation is brave.Take a moment to reflect on the control dynamics in your relationships.

– Reflect on Your Motives: What’s behind the need for control? Is it fear, insecurity, or the need to feel heard? Understanding this helps create a path forward.

– Take Responsibility: A heartfelt apology for any hurt caused is powerful. It opens the door to more genuine and respectful connections.

– Learn Healthier Communication: Practicing honest, open dialogue can transform your relationships. Engage with the intent to understand, not control.

– Seek Therapy: Therapy can be life-changing, offering insight and techniques for building meaningful, trust-filled connections.

– Cultivate Self-Respect: Control often comes from fear or low self-worth. Building self-respect can help you feel safe enough to release that need to manipulate.

Whether you’re reclaiming your sense of self or learning to grow beyond past behaviours, remember that healthy relationships are possible.

Respect, empathy, and understanding should be the foundation of every interaction.

Until Next Sunday.

JI.

+2348023433388, 09134993751.

Post Views: 1