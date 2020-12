The Magboro area stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been reopened.

The area was closed following a gas pipeline leakage in front of Punch Newspapers in Magboro area of Ogun State.

The Director General/CEO of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that the gas leakage had been curtailed the the road reopened.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in the early hours of the day announced the closure of the road.