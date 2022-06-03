Gas explosion injures 20 people, burns shops in Kano

Gas explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas refiling shop has burnt down shops and injured 20 people in Kano.

The incident occurred at a busy area of Sheka Quarters in Karshen-Kwalta, Kano, Kano State on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30pm on when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Witnesses told the NAN that they heard a sound of gas cylinder explosion.

A witness, identified as Malam Abubakar, said that many people were rushed to hospital naked, with burnt skins.

He said that over 10 people were affected by the incident, mostly those inside the shop and the people living close to the place doing their businesses.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident.

He said that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Yusif said that the incident was allegedly caused by fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.