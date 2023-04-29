Garnacho signs new Man United deal until 2028

Manchester United have announced that Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

The former Atletico Madrid youth product made the step-up to the first team under Ralf Rangnick last season.

He has since been a mainstay of the senior squad under Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho’s breakthrough in 2022 and uncertain contract situation apparently led to interest in his services from several European clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea believed to have been keeping tabs on his development.

However, the Red Devils had no intention of losing the 18-year-old and have secured his signature for the next five years following a protracted period of negotiations.

“When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest,” Garnacho told manutd.com after signing his contract.

“I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way.

“We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions.

“The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful. I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

Since making his debut as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April 2022, Garnacho has represented Man United’s senior team on 31 occasions, scoring four goals and setting up five more.

All of the Argentina Under-20 international’s goal contributions have come in the 2022-23 campaign, and he won his first major trophy in the EFL Cup, although he was an unused substitute in the final against Newcastle United.

Director of football John Murtough added: “Alejandro has really dedicated himself to achieving the objectives that the club set out for him since he arrived in Manchester.

“His talent, drive and determination to succeed saw him quickly progress from our Academy into the first team, and this new long-term contract reflects our confidence in him to continue his exciting development under the guidance of Erik and his staff.

“Alejandro has huge potential, and we are all looking forward to working with him to ensure he can fulfil his ambitions here at Manchester United in the coming years.”

Garnacho has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw with Southampton on March 12, missing his side’s 10 matches in all tournaments, but he is in the final stages of his recovery and has a slim chance of returning to action in Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.

Man United let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, but they are still sitting pretty in fourth place in the Premier League table, six points clear of both Spurs and Villa with two games in hand.