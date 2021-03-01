The Garki General Hospital, Abuja, never denied a corps member, Nkechi Igwetu, treatment after being shot by a police officer on July 3, 2018.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Adamu Onu, made this known on Monday while testifying before the National Human Rights Commission panel.

The NHRC panel is investigating alleged violations of rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the police.

The CMD was summoned by the panel on Nov.16, 2020.

“The allegations against the hospital are 100 per cent untrue.

“I am here on behalf of Garki Hospital.

” The complainant in her petition alleged that her late sister was denied treatment on that day.

“I am here to say that the allegation is false and clear misrepresentation of fact.

“Garki Hospital Abuja does not demand for the police report before attending to Trauma Patients at the Accident and Emergency department.

“Garki Hospital does not demand payment before stabilizing Trauma Patients. It is a tradition that we do not compromise. The case at hand is not different,” he said.

The CMD informed the panel that the hospital CCTV captured what transpired on the day the deceased was brought to the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chinenye, a sister to the deceased in a petition before the panel, marked 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/10, alleged that her sister was denied care after being shot by the police.

She alleged that she was asked to deposit N50,000 before treatment can be administered on her late sister.

The respondents in the petition are Insp Benjamin Peters; the FCT Commissioner of Police; Inspector-General of Police; CMD, Garki Hospital and the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Earlier, counsel for the hospital, Nekabari Annah, objected to the panel hearing the petition on the grounds that the hospital was neither SARS nor a police unit.

According to him, the matter had previously been heard and concluded by a panel set up by the NHRC.

He added that the panel was headed by an Assistant Director with the Commission, Dahiru Bobo.

He also said that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, the body responsible for Regulating Doctors and Ensuring Good medical Practice, established that there was no prima facie against the hospital.

He, therefore, submitted that the Garki Hospital was not involved in any extra judicial killing, adding that the hospital was involved in the business of saving life.

After his submission, the chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, ruled that Annah’s objection was well taken.

He however said, that in the interest of fair hearing, the CMD should explain to the panel the circumstances leading to Linda Igwetu’s death.

Galadima, then adjourned the petition until April 8 for adoption of written addresses.