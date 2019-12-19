The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Gerba Shehu, has felicitated with the Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, as he turns 50 on Thursday (today).

Shehu, in a piece titled: “TRIBUTE TO DOTUN OLADIPO ON HIS 50TH ANNIVERSARY,” said: “I wish to place on record my warm and sincere greetings to my good friend, Dotun Oladipo on his 50th birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.

“The people of Nigeria will remember Dotun, as he is fondly called, for his awesome contributions to the growth and acceptance as part of daily life, of the digital newspaper in this country. He has given the nation its most active and credible news platform and has given leadership to the industry of online publisher.

“This day is a day to celebrate a quintessential journalism professional known for emphasising the importance of giving everyone a fair chance; one who believes in balanced reporting in the belief that there is more than one side to a given story.

“Many Happy Returns!”