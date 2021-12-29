Garba Shehu recovers from COVID-19, thanks Allah

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday after he confirmed his positive status.

The former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors was confirmed positive alongside some other presidential aides.

He wrote on Wednesday on social media: “I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”