Gani Fawehunmi park deserted after Tinubu’s broadcast 

The Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota in Lagos State was empty of #Endbadgovernance protesters, following President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday morning broadcast, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A NAN correspondent who visited the park on Sunday observed that 80 percent of the security personnel, particularly the Police, have been withdrawn to their bases.

NAN however observed the presence of some military personnel within the vicinity of the park.

It also noticed the presence of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, who has been personally monitoring the protest since its commencement on Thursday.

Fayoade told newsmen that the organisers of the protests had agreed to suspend them after the President’s broadcast to give room for dialogue.

He commended the residents of the state for their peaceful disposition while the protests lasted, expressing optimism of a favourable outcome of dialogue between the government and the organisers of the protests.

He, however, warned troublemakers to steer clear of Lagos State.

The protesters had occupied the Gani Fawehinmi Park Ojota Lagos since Thursday, demanding good governance.

