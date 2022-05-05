Gani Adams writes Governor Emmanuel over killing of Yoruba in Akwa Ibom

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has written an open letter to the governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, over killing of Yoruba resident in the South South state by some indigenes.

Adams in the letter titled, ‘Killing of Yoruba and urgent need to ensure justice’ expressed displeasure over ‘security reports I received on killings of some Yoruba residents in your state.’

He said while the governor has consistently proved his determination, through constitutional mandate, to ensure that all residents and indigenes of Akwa Ibom State live peacefully without molestation from any quarter, “it is sad that some undesirable elements want to shatter the peace in the state.

“I want to express my uttermost shock and horror at the news of the barbarous killings of some Yoruba and destruction of their property by some youths in Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.”

He said Yoruba always maintain peace with their host community anywhere they are found in the country.

The letter read in part, “That is why I find it strange the incident in this community during which Yoruba residents were harassed, victimised, psychologically tortured and hounded like criminals. In fact, some Yoruba living in this area are still missing, weeks after some elements declared war against them.

“It is sad that, according to what I gathered, such a minor business disagreement between two people can lead to this gory incident.

“Why should communal crisis be the only option in a dispute among brothers, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property of innocent people?

“Many houses, vehicles, fishing boats belonging to some Yoruba were razed by these elements who have suddenly turned to ghosts because nobody has been apprehended by security agents.

One of the Yoruba businessmen, who has lived in Ibeno for years, has narrated how these indigenes with criminal intentions entered his house, took his money and chased him away.

“He said on condition of anonymity: “Those people were shooting indiscriminately. If the police and soldiers had not come, maybe they would have killed everybody. It was not a small thing, they burnt all my boats and my fishing nets”.

“Another Yoruba woman also narrated how she and her six children escaped from the rampaging mob who eventually dispossessed her of her property.

Your Excellency, there are tales of woes from others and as the Chief Security Officer, I urge you to please protect Yoruba indigenes in your state from these marauding elements.

“The Yoruba are civilised and value the sanctity of life but we are also capable of defending ourselves physically, spiritually and scientifically anywhere as long as we are not the aggressors.

In any community, respect is reciprocal.

“I am happy that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, deployed men from Ibeno Division and Tactical Teams from the State Headquarters to the affected areas to restore law and order.

“Also, the Chairman of Ibeno Local Government, High Chief Henry Mkpa, imposed a 7 pm to 6 am curfew on the local government area. While I commend their quick intervention, these efforts are not enough.

“All the trouble makers in the area should be fished out and brought to justice. We are in the 21st Century. Blood thirsty maniacs should not be allowed to run amok in the midst of civilised people.

“This is the time for His Excellency to act before the situation becomes unbearable.

“Justice must not only be done but it must be seen to have been done.

Please accept the assurances of my highest considerations.”