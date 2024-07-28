Gani Adams’ Media aide loses mother

Kehinde Aderemi, the Special Assistant on Media to the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland,Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Sunday lost his mother, Alhaja Wulemot Abike Aderemi.

The late Alhaja Aderemi has been buried according to the Islamic rites

Speaking on behalf of the family, Aderemi said the demise of his late mother was an irreparable loss, describing her as the ‘Jewel of an inestimable value’.

“I have lost the driver that drove me to this world. Though she lived a very meaningful life, teaching us the core value of life. She remained the best mother ever.

“I will always cherish the great lessons she taught us, all my siblings and her memories will linger on for the rest of my life.

Alhaja Wulemot Abike Aderemi 86 is survived by five children ,grandchildren and great grandchildren including Aderemi Adebayo, Kehinde Aderemi, Taiwo Jaiyeola, Rasheedat Mustapha and Folashade Jimoh.

