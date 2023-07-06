Gani Adams holds business conference with Thai investors, NACCIMA, others

828 828

Sequel to the meeting held last Monday with the Thai business investors,Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Iba Gani Adams on Thursday held an elaborate business conference with the Thailand business conglomerates, key stakeholders of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry,Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigeria Textile Union delegates and owners of various business enterprises in Nigeria.

The conference held at the Conference Hall of the Oodua House,in Ikeja,Lagos,was to discuss the possibility of building enduring business ties between Nigeria and the Thai business conglomerates,accommodate other stakeholders both in Nigeria and Thailand and also explore the global community business template.

Iba Gani Adams said in his remarks that the conference was designed to be the meeting point of key stakeholders in the Thai-Nigeria business environment,adding that the meeting was to put up a lasting business roadmap that will boost bilateral trade between Nigeria and Thailand.

“Today’s business conference and parley has created a window of opportunities for key stakeholders in the Nigerian business milieu to draw inspiration from the Thai- Nigeria project”.

“By November this year,we are coming up with a bigger conference that will accommodate over 200 business owners from all over the world. It is our plan to leverage on this meeting to reinstate the trust between Nigeria and the Thai- business conglomerates.We are very sure that the diplomats have renewed their faith in Nigeria.

“As they visit Nigeria,they see hope. They see prospects.They see the impact of exploring the Nigerian market through their various products. And as they see hope,they are happy that we are ready and we are committed to drive the Thai- Nigeria business initiative”.

Explaining the various areas of the business focus, Iba Adams stated further that the Thai business investors are very optimistic in their desire to explore the Nigerian market, focusing on energy,power, solar health, cosmetics, fashion, transport and agriculture.These are the key areas of interest for now and they are exploring other sectors in due time.

President of Thai-Nigeria Trade Association and leader of the team of the Thailand investors, Dr. Chamnanpaisarn Vorrakorn, expressed delight at the various opportunities provided by the Aareonakakanfo, saying the visit to Nigeria was amazing, describing it as an ‘eye- opener’ to the various businesses in Nigeria.

He restated the need for key stakeholders of the Thai-Nigeria business communities to be committed to the goals of the business initiative.

Also Read:

“The Thai- business investors are happy that Nigeria is ready for us. We are happy that Aare Adams has remained committed to this project which,in all ways,has reinstated our hope about Nigeria”.

“So,as we explore the Nigerian business environment,we are also happy that it will always be of immense benefits to the two countries- Thailand and Nigeria.”

National Vice President of NACCIMA,Chief Kola Akosile,while applauding the initiative put up by Aare Gani Adams spoke on the need to evolve a global business template that is beneficial to both Nigeria and Thailand.

He added that the conference coming up in November would take care of all the sundry business possibilities between the two countries.

“We are working on a global business synergy that is evolving and that will take care of all the business possibilities between Nigeria and Thailand.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria,(NUTG&TWN), Comrade Emeka Nkwoala (JP) stated the need to involve all the stakeholders in the business initiative.

He noted that the Union is also a strong part of the Industrial Global Union, adding that stakeholders have the wherewithal to drive the business initiative without any problem.

“I want to assure all those that participated in this conference that the union will be involved in any good initiative that will enhance growth and development in the business world.”

The Thai-business investors later presented all their products at the conference,even as they are happy that the meeting had created the needed prospects.

The team later signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signalling the prospects of an enduring business partnership.

Investors and members of the Thai- Nigerian team present at the conference include Prof. Raheem Kolawole,Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Barrister Babajide Tanimowo, former Press Secretary to the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,Chief Olusegun Ajiboye, Project Manager, Soji Amusan, Ambassadors Ibrahim Lawal,Olugbenga Onasanya,Olori Mojisola Pearls.

Also the Thai investors include Dr. Chamnanpaisarn Vorrakorn, Nilsawaddi Ekarin, Piraporn Sumungka, Krittapas Nawirat, Nantiya Chearjeen, Nongyao Chutiyanan and Patitta Towitidwong among others.