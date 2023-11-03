Gani Adams, hails Oyebanji’s efforts on tourism 

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,

Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has applauded the Ekiti Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji on his efforts in driving the State’s tourism.

This is contained in a statement by Adams’ Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

He said the appointment by Governor Oyebanji of veteran journalist and tourism guru, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre as the state’s Director-General, Bureau of Tourism Development is a perfect match for the growing vision of the government.

The Yoruba generallissimo said Ekiti State has what it takes to promote the tourism potentials of the state, insisting that with the new Director- General, the State will fulfil its lofty dreams and maximise its great potentials in tourism

Adams stated: “Let me appreciate the Governor for this bold initiative.Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre ‘s appointment as the Director-General, Bureau of Tourism Development is a perfect match for the state tourism sector and as a culture promoter,I am optimistic that Ojo-Lanre will transform the sector.

“He did it briefly during the administration of former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and with governor Oyebanji at the helm now,I know the state will further fulfill its dreams in tourism.

“Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre has distinguished himself as a worthy ambassador of the sector.He is such a success- driven personality with a big ambition to make the difference in his area of specialisation”.

In the same vein, the Olokun Festival Foundation(OFF) has also described

Governor Abiodun Oyebanji as a visionary leader,whose efforts at turning Ekiti state around is noteworthy.

The Yoruba cultural promotion outfit made this known yesterday in a statement by the Director of Communications, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, while describing Wale Ojo -Lanre’s appointment as well- deserved, especially,for a state that is ready to transform the sector.

Oguntimehin said. “Governor Abiodun Oyebanji saw the need to make Ekiti state the tourism destination in Nigeria and he appointed Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre as the DG Bureau of Tourism Development.

“It is like putting a round peg in a round hole and Ekiti state tourism will be better for this, because Ojo Lanre is a guru in the sector and he will definitely bring his years of experiences to bear in ensuring that Ekiti state retains its place in the world as one of the foremost tourism destinations in the world.

“It is a new dawn in Ekiti,the tourism sector will wear a new look and the state will come out stronger and better.

“I am using this opportunity to advise other states in the south west to harness the tourism sector as avenues to drive the development in the their respective states”.