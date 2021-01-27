The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has commended the South West Governors for raising their voices against night and underaged grazing across the region.

Iba Adams said this on Tuesday, adding that the new agreement was a swift response to the growing spate of insecurity across the region.

The governors had in a meeting held on Monday with the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Akure, the Ondo state Capital, agreed to outlaw open and underaged grazing in the South West.

Throwing his weight behind the new development, Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the new arrangement was the governors’ response to the growing insecurity across the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo also maintained that the effort of the governors was a step in the right direction and an attempt to douse the tension and also proffer lasting solution to the protracted problem of insecurity in the South West.

Adams said: “I commend the governors on the new development.

“It was a welcome development.

“The underlying motive is to reduce the growing tension in the region.

“But in solving these problems, we need to support the South West Security Network, better known as Operation Amotekun.

“South West is a very complex region when compared with other regions.

“For instance, HISBAH, which is the security outfit in the North, has been in existence for years, and it is presently in about 13 states in the region.

“But it is unfortunate that some individuals in the South west are determined to change people’s perception about Amotekun, doing everything that is possible to soil the image and undermine all the efforts of the South West security outfit.”

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum and MACBAN had agreed that free range grazing must be stopped.

It was also resolved that night and underaged grazing should be banned.

Adams equally condemned those behind the fire incident at Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan, Oyo State, saying it was an attempt to frustrate the young man.

He said it was unfortunate that some powerful individuals in the South West are not happy with what is happening in the region.

He urged the Federal Government to unravel those behind the fire incident.

He said: “The ugly incident speaks volume of the spate of insecurity across the country.

“The government is in the best position to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident so that they will not overheat the polity.”