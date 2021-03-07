Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Sunday applauded the joint efforts of all the security operatives in Ibarapa on the arrest of most dreaded and notorious kidnap kingpin, Abdullah Wakilu in a joint operation on Sunday.

The joint team of Ibarapa security operatives, including OPC, Vigilante and other groups had arrested Wakilu and three others after several attempts culminating in a gun battle.

Wakilu was nabbed barely seven days after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested alongside four others, by the Oyo State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress on the directives of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland.

He was arrested around 7am on Sunday, and had been handed over to the Divisional police office, Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

Wakilu and his gang had, for a very long time, been involved in the killings and Kidnapping of several people in Ibarapa, Oke Ogun,Oyo State.

Speaking on the development, Iba Gani Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, hailed the joint security team, saying the efforts paid off, coming at a time when Wakilu and his gang had made life unbearable for the people of Ibarapa and environs in Oyo State.

“I am happy that the notorious kidnapper has been captured alongside three others. It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the southwest is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers and criminal herders”

“I commend all the members of the joint security team that have made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job”.

“With this development, I think the whole world will agree with me that the fight against insurgency, kidnapping and banditry needs native intelligence, information gathering and grassroots support from local securities and operatives. As I have said earlier that the effort to rid the southwest of bandits and kidnappers was to complement the efforts of the police and in doing that, it is also very important for the police to support the local security operatives because they are always at the grassroots and they have their ears to the ground on local security matters.”

Iba Adams pointed out that the success recorded so far will help in advancing the call for community policing,and further enhance police operations in information gathering, adding that the joint security team that arrested Wakilu did their job without taking laws into their hands.”