Gang of Lagos: Amazon declares film not injurious to anyone

Amazon Web Services Nigeria, a subsidiary of Amazon Inc. and founder of Prime Video Nigeria, has declared its film, “Gang of Lagos”, is not injurious to anyone.
The company is a defendant in a suit, No LD/6903GCM/2023, before a Lagos High Court, instituted by the Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU), following its production ‘Gang of Lagos’.
The IDU had sued the company, claiming N10 billion damages before Justice Idowu Alakija of the Lagos High Court, over the contents of the film.
However, in a statement issued by Amazon in Lagos, Justice Alakija fixed the October date to determine Amazon’s preliminary objection to the suit.
The defendants had queried Lagos State’s jurisdiction over the production of the film before the court by some indigenes of the state.
In the suit, the defendants are questioning the authority of the Lagos State Government to censor films and videos produced within its jurisdiction as stipulated in the Cinematograph Law of Lagos State, 2004.
Amazon, accused of alleged depiction of the claimants’ territory as a den of criminals and its traditional Eyo as a gang, argued that the state’s Cinematography Law was inapplicable in the matter.
Equally, the defendants sought an order of the court pursuant to Section 25(1)(q) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to strike out the suit as it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the same.
